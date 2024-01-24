NIE opens drop-in centres today (Wednesday) for those still without power
Around 1,400 customers remain without power in Northern Ireland, according to NIE who have organised drop-in centres for those affected
Today (Wednesday, January 24) the Community Assistance Centres will be open from 4-8pm for those still affected by power cuts.
The centres are Blair Mayne Leisure Centre, Newtownards; Brownlow Centre, Craigavon; Cookstown Leisure Centre; Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre, Ballymoney; Fermanagh Lakelands Forum; Lisburn Leisureplex and Omagh Leisure Centre.
Members of the public are invited to go along for a hot drink and to charge devices.