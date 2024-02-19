Register
Almost 10,000 customers were left without power this morning due to a major electricity outage in the Lurgan and Craigavon areas after damage was caused to an underground cable by a third party.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 19th Feb 2024, 10:37 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
A spokesperson for NI Electricity said that approximately 9,800 customers lost supply at 09:22.

She added: “Following investigations, it was established that the interruption was due to damage to an High Voltage underground cable, caused by a third party. All supplies were restored at 10:45. Permanent repairs to the underground cable are ongoing.”

