Almost 10,000 customers were left without power this morning due to a major electricity outage in the Lurgan and Craigavon areas after damage was caused to an underground cable by a third party.
A spokesperson for NI Electricity said that approximately 9,800 customers lost supply at 09:22.
She added: “Following investigations, it was established that the interruption was due to damage to an High Voltage underground cable, caused by a third party. All supplies were restored at 10:45. Permanent repairs to the underground cable are ongoing.”