Police confirmed that “extensive damage” was caused at the site on the town’s Station Road following the incident which was reported to the emergency services shortly before 8pm.

Earlier this morning (Wednesday) a NIFRS spokesperson said: “The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition.”

Confirming a police investigation was launched in the wake of the blaze, Sergeant Cullen of the PSNI said: “Our investigation is underway and at this time we understand that a firework may have caused the fire.”

Emergency services at the scene of the blaze in Larne.

Sergeant Cullen added: “We’re appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have captured dashcam footage to contact us on 101, quoting 1832-18/10/22.”

