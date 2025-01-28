NIFRS recruiting on-call firefighters for 43 stations in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) has launched a major recruitment drive for on-call firefighters across 43 stations in every county.

The role is described as ideal for those who want to make a real difference in their community.

“This rewarding role offers a unique opportunity to save lives, protect property, provide advice and serve your local community – all while fitting around you and your existing commitments. NIFRS offers a range of contracted hours to suit you and your lifestyle,” NIFRS said.

Those interested in applying should live or work within five minutes of an on-call fire station.

On-call firefighters work part-time and carry a pager to alert them to emergencies in their local area.

NIFRS is recruiting for on-call firefighters across 43 stations in Northern Ireland, including Antrim, Armagh, Ballycastle, Ballyclare, Ballynahinch, Banbridge, Belleek, Carnlough, Carryduff, Castlederg, Clogher, Cookstown, Crossmaglen, Crumlin, Cushendall, Downpatrick, Dromore, Dromore (Co Down), Dungannon, Dungiven, Enniskillen, Fintona, Holywood, Irvinestown, Keady, Kilrea, Limavady, Lisnaskea, Maghera, Magherafelt, Newcastle, Newry, Newtownards, Newtownhamilton, Pomeroy, Portadown, Portaferry, Portrush, Portstewart, Rathfriland, Strabane, Warrenpoint and Whitehead.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Western Area Commander David Doherty said on-call firefighters are the cornerstone of the service.

"They are crucial in how we deliver our service to the community. They provide emergency response to their local communities 24/7, 365 days a year,” he said,

"The role of an on-call firefighter is ideal for people who live or work within five minutes of their local fire station. They have a strong sense of community and desire to help others, they are physically fit and eager to take on a new challenge.

"If you are successful you will be joining NIFRS at a really exciting time. Our firefighter training is now fully based at our new Learning & Development College in Cookstown. A first-class training facility where you will develop your skills and competence.

"No previous experience or training is required to apply, just dedication and a willingness to learn in order to be there when your community needs you most.”

Mr Doherty paid tribute to the local employers who allow their employees to become on-call firefighters.

"Without them the success of our on-call firefighter system wouldn’t work,” he said. “If you are a local employer and are willing to work with us please contact your local on-call fire station for more information.”

On-call firefighters are paid a retaining fee, emergency call-out payments and a payment to attend a weekly drill night, two hours per week in the evening.

"Our on-call firefighters are trained to the highest standards and take part in 12 days of training each year to ensure we have the most highly skilled firefighters to help protect our local communities,” added Mr Doherty.

Candidates can apply online and download application packs from NIFRS’s website at www.nifrs.org. The closing date for applications is Friday, February 14 2025 at 12noon.