NIFRS tasked to Ballyduff fire

Two fire appliances from Whitla Fire Station and one from Glengormley Fire Station attended the incident after it was reported to the emergency services shortly after 12am.

In a statement issued to the Newtownabbey Times today (January 4), a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to a fire in the upstairs of a terraced house early yesterday morning.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the fire. There were no casualties.

“The incident was dealt with by 2.06am and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental ignition.”