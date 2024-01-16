The Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) has supported a re-imaging project in the Devenish Drive area of Monkstown.

Monkstown Community Association received a community cohesion grant for a re-imaging project, resulting in a new mural depicting King Charles.

The investment saw a mural of a masked gunman being replaced by the image of the monarch.

Commenting on the initiative, Stephen Gamble, Housing Executive Good Relations Officer, South Antrim said: “An intergenerational legacy project involving cross-community workshops, a best practice visit to Dublin and ongoing engagement has been delivered by the Monkstown Community Association.

Pictured at the launch of the Devenish Drive mural funded through Housing Executive Cohesion funds with members of Monkstown Community Association are Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper and Stephen Gamble, Housing Executive Good Relations Officer, South Antrim. (Pic: Contributed).

“We saw open dialogue within the community, as those involved explored ‘the Troubles’ from conflict to dialogue with the aim of delivering this re-imaging project in Devenish Drive.

“Following the legacy project and the process of consultation with the community, participants decided on a concept to celebrate the ascension of King Charles to the throne.

“The new artwork has been well received by the community and the Housing Executive is pleased it can support such positive expressions of culture as the

community in Monkstown seeks to move forward.”

Thanking members of Monkstown Community Association, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper, added: “This is a really encouraging step forward in the re-imaging of the Monkstown area.

“As I live locally, I have had many people from right across the community approach me with very positive comments.