Diane Kennedy (47) lives in the Innis Avenue area, but after being diagnosed with Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and now relying on an oxygen tank to help her breathe, the property is no longer suitable for her needs.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, Diane said: “I have been in and out of hospital around 20 times in the last seven months. My breathing is terrible. I am now on oxygen 24 hours a day.

"I have been staying upstairs in my home because it’s too cold downstairs and I struggle to get up the stairs. However, when paramedics have been called out to assist me, they have difficulty bringing their equipment up to me because the stairs are too narrow.

"I am currently waiting on a lung translpant after being diagnosed with Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It’s basically scarring of the lungs. I contacted the Housing Executive in January to request a new property and it has been an ongoing issue since then.

"I need somewhere with wheelchair access and a downstairs bed. There is no space in the downstairs I have at present to put a bed. Plus, I would need an accessible shower and toilet facilities

"I could be waiting years for the transplant and I could be waiting a long time for the suitable home.”

In response, a spokesperson for the Housing Executive said: “Following reports of dampness in January 2022, a contractor installed new cavity wall insulation at this property in March 2022.

“We investigated the possibility of adapting the property to meet the needs of the current tenant, however it has been confirmed that it is unsuitable for adaptation.

“We are aware of the tenant’s circumstances and they are being considered for appropriate ground floor accommodation in their areas of choice.

“Our staff will continue to keep in regular contact with the tenant to update them on progress.”

Macedon DUP Councillor Matthew Brady has been liaising with the Housing Executive.

