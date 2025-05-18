Nijole Vaiciene: police appeal for information over missing person last seen in Dungannon

By The Newsroom
Published 18th May 2025, 10:00 BST
Updated 18th May 2025, 10:05 BST
Nijole Vaiciene. Photo provided by PSNIplaceholder image
Nijole Vaiciene. Photo provided by PSNI
Police in Mid Ulster are appealing for the public’s help in locating missing person Nijole Vaiciene.

Nijole is believed to have last been seen in the Union Place area of Dungannon at around 7pm on Friday ( May 16).

In a statement issued on Sunday (May 18), the PSNI added: "Nijole was wearing a blue and white horizontal striped T-shirt, dark 3/4 length trousers, black trainers and also had a black padded coat with her.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen or been in contact with Nijole. Please contact us on 101, quoting reference 1324-17/05/25."

Related topics:PSNI
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice