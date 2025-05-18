Nijole Vaiciene. Photo provided by PSNI

Police in Mid Ulster are appealing for the public’s help in locating missing person Nijole Vaiciene.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nijole is believed to have last been seen in the Union Place area of Dungannon at around 7pm on Friday ( May 16).

In a statement issued on Sunday (May 18), the PSNI added: "Nijole was wearing a blue and white horizontal striped T-shirt, dark 3/4 length trousers, black trainers and also had a black padded coat with her.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen or been in contact with Nijole. Please contact us on 101, quoting reference 1324-17/05/25."