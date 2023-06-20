Nine photos from Mid and East Antrim Agewell’s afternoon tea for volunteers

Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership hosted a ‘thank-you’ afternoon tea for volunteers at Houston’s Mill, Broughshane.

Over 20 volunteers were recognised for helping Agewell to deliver services such as BFF befriending and Creases for Carers ironing, which enable older people to feel better physically, emotionally, and better connected.

Jenny Marshall, executive director of community programmes, said: “Volunteering has been hit hard by the pandemic but as an organisation we are in awe of those who choose to support our work with such compassion and dedication. We have a variety of volunteer roles available at Agewell, with regular volunteering opportunities such as befriending or delivery driving or flexible options such as fundraising. There really is something for everyone.”

PJ Whyte, who has been volunteering with Agewell for almost 10 years, said he does so because “it is important to give something back”. Initially, he fitted call blockers on house phones to reduce the amount of older people being deceived by scam calls, but as the charity grew, he found himself becoming involved in a number of its services.

To find out more about volunteering contact the Agewell Office on 028 25 658604.

1 . Afternoon Tea Attending the special thank-you event held at Houston's Mill, Broughshane. Photo submitted by Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership Photo: Contributed

2 . Afternoon Tea The charity event was in recognition of the contribution volunteers make in helping to deliver services to older people in the community. Photo submitted by Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership Photo: Contributed

3 . Afternoon Tea Enjoying refreshments at Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership's afternoon tea. Photo submitted by Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership Photo: Contributed

4 . Afternoon Tea A presentation was part of the celebration of volunteers. Photo submitted by Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership Photo: Contributed