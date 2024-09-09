He’s quite possibly the best known barman in Northern Ireland – Willie Gregg from Portrush’s Harbour Bar.

Having raised tens of thousands of pounds for various charities including his own Willie’s Orphan Fund, the host-with-the-most is ‘paw-sing’ pulling pints to stage the second Wee Joan’s Dog Walk in memory of his beloved mother.

Wee Joan’s Dog Walk will take place in Portrush on Sunday, September 15, at 2pm and will raise funds for NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust, Willie’s Orphan Fund and Coleraine Hospice Support Group.

The ‘doggie dander’ will start off from the Harbour in Portrush and make its way to the Blackrocks and back via the West Strand Promenade.

Willie Gregg with his late mother Joan in whose memory he is organising the charity event 'Wee Joan's Dog Walk'. Credit Willie Gregg

Willie’s late mother Joan was the inspiration for the walk, telling her son that, as well as supporting charities all over the world, he should organise something closer to home.

For a £10 entry fee (which includes entry into a prize ballot), owners and their pooches can enjoy a walk on the scenic north coast AND be judged for numerous prizes on the day including Best Dressed Leopard Print Dog and Owner – a very specific category inspired by ‘Wee Joan’ who loved her leopard print style.

"Mum would have put Bet Lynch to shame, if she could have had a leopard print toothbrush, she would have had it!” said Willie.

The walk will commence at 2pm and is being sponsored by the Ramore complex, Guinness, Lamont Trailers, Zing, Mini So, Exorna Kitchens, Solid Surface, Gerni, Northbrook Commercials, Coastal Self Drive and Jollyes.