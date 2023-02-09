NI Water contractors and staff attended Steeple Road in the town on Tuesday evening to clear a blockage caused by inappropriate items in the sewer.
The team worked into the night to locate and clear the blockage which was caused by a build-up of wipes from nearby developments.
A full clean-up and disinfection of the area was also undertaken.
Explaining the dangers of flushing inappropriate items down the toilet, David Harris, from NI Water Wastewater Networks, said: “These blockages and subsequent sewage spills could have been prevented.
"NI Water would like to ask for the public’s assistance by not placing inappropriate items in the toilet, down a drain or into the sewers.
"Waste water treatment works and sewerage systems are not designed to deal with items such as cotton buds, nappies, sanitary items and wipes which often cause major blockages or end up on our beaches. This is also harmful to wildlife and the environment."
Mr Harris added: “Whilst NI Water has a responsibility for the sewerage system, everyone in Northern Ireland can help protect the beaches and environment.
"The advice is simple - Bin it, don’t flush it.”
A recent survey by Water UK shows that 75 per cent of drain blockages are caused by people flushing wet wipes down the toilet.
Around 90 per cent of wet wipes contain some sort of plastic and, unlike toilet paper, don’t break down in sewers. This is a costly issue that affects every region across the UK and it is also a leading cause of fatbergs and river and sea pollution.
Every year the United Kingdom spends around £100 million clearing an estimated 300,000 fatbergs.
Northern Ireland Water has reminded residents that items which should not be flushed include nappies and baby wipes, cotton buds, sanitary towels and tampons, panty liners, condoms and razor blades.