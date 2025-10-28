Mid and East Antrim councillors have decided against introducing additional car park barriers along the Antrim Coast.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The borough council’s Environment and Economy Committee, which met at The Braid, in Ballymena, on Monday evening, agreed to retain the existing barriers with none to be removed.

The committee was told access to council-owned car parks was restricted previously following damage to the toilet block at Drains Bay car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, the council decided to install height barriers to restrict access to larger vehicles to “prevent encampment in the car parks, particularly around the A2 Coast Road”, a committee report said.

Concern had been expressed previously over parking on the former fish factory site, Glenarm. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Barriers are installed in ten of the council’s 62 car parks across the borough including eight of 13 car parks from Larne to Garron Point.

The committee report stated recent experiences have shown locked barriers “do not restrict access to certain groups as they have the tools to remove locks and open the barriers”.

Councillors were informed the local authority “regularly receives complaints from motor home/camper van users complaining that they cannot access car parks”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Council officers also regularly receive complaints from motorists that they cannot use the facilities due to the number of motor homes/camper vans taking up car parking spaces as well as blocking the view of the sea,” the report noted.

Bring Tourism

Speaking at the committee meeting, Larne Lough DUP Councillor Gregg McKeen stated: “It’s a case of we’re damned if we do and damned if we don’t.” He pointed out camper vans bring tourism and expenditure into the borough.

“It is good to see camper vans being attracted to the borough but I understand people who maybe think they are being an inconvenience – they are blocking parking spaces,” he commented.

“In Glenarm, we have some places where camper vans can park and a car park that they can’t get into and is available for cars on a full-time basis.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr McKeen went on to propose the “status quo” and to “keep an eye on it”. “If things become very difficult, we could look at it again,” he added.

Larne Lough Ulster Unionist Cllr Roy Beggs said: “I do not think we have strong evidence to take a decision one way or another.

“I have been given feedback in the past about Whitehead’s public car park where on occasion, there have been 30 camper vans parked free of charge, and taking over the whole car park.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Beggs reported that the Traveller community has “taken over” car parks in the past. He went on to say barriers provide “some degree of protection” and he would be “reluctant to take them away".

Knockagh Alliance Cllr Aaron Skinner said: “I generally agree. I do not think there is enough evidence to change it.”

Shaun Morley, director of operations, said if the council was to provide a facility for camper vans, it would be “much more regulated” and with a charge, on a “first come, first served basis”.

Bannside TUV Cllr Anna Henry asked if the issue was raised again in the future, if spaces could be marked out for camper vans and motor homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Morley replied: “We would definitely try to regulate it so everybody gets a bite of the cherry. We would have to impose some kind of charge.”

Braid TUV Cllr Matthew Warwick said: “Is this being exacerbated because of the closure of Carnfunnock?” Carnfunnock Country Park outside Larne is closed temporarily to facilitate a £6.1m redevelopment.

Mr Morley replied: “I do not think so. This has been an ongoing problem for a long time. It is nothing new. I just felt we could draw a line under it.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter