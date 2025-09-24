A Causeway Coast and Glens councillor has warned that there is no active community group in Portrush to organise council-funded Christmas events and tree lighting.

At September’s Leisure and Development Committee meeting, members approved grant awards for the Christmas Festive Fund 2025-26.

The fund, launched in 2015, offers £43,000 in grant aid assistance to community and voluntary organisations from the smaller towns, villages and hamlets in the borough to help celebrate Christmas, specifically with the lighting of the Christmas trees and outdoor celebrations.

As well as approving the allocation £33,747 grant aid to 27 successful applicants, members agreed that the fund would remain open to facilitate applications from four remaining principal towns - Ballykelly, Bushmills, Portrush and Rasharkin.

Alliance Councillor Peter McCully asked for information about ongoing conversations with Portrush community groups around Christmas events. CREDIT CCGBC

Deputy Mayor and Alliance Alderman, Richard Stewart, proposed accepting the recommendations and said he had been working with Portrush Presbyterian Church, who intend to put forward a funding application.

However, fellow Alliance Party member Peter McCully said the proposal exposed an issue with Portrush, as there is “currently no active active, constituted community group” for Christmas events.

He added: “This is the third year that we’ve allocated funds in this way and every year it’s been a bit of a scramble to find somebody [in Portrush] to take on this event.

“There have been conversations with several groups in the town, around trying to build up their capacity and become the constitution group that would be able to take on events such as this.

Christmas lights switch on event in Portrush from previous years. Credit NI World

“But I would appreciate it if we could get some information back on how those discussions are going, so that hopefully from next year onwards we’ll have a stable community group [and] ‘I’d appreciate it if it could circulated to members.”