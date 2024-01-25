Councillor Joy Ferguson with Matthew McGrath.

The request for the additional safety measures was presented to the Department for Infrastructure by Alliance Councillor, Joy Ferguson, on behalf of Amplify Wellness.

The health and wellbeing business is based in the old Ballydown Primary School building.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Overtaking is now prohibited at the corner between the current and previous Ballydown schools.

Matthew McGrath, Owner of Amplify Wellness, said: “There are a number of health and wellbeing organisations operating in the old Ballydown Primary School with many clients and their families using the facilities every week.

“To protect our customers leaving the premises I am pleased to see that the department has extended the double lines to prevent cars from overtaking at such a blind corner between the old and new school.

“This helps keep my clients and the public safe on such a busy road.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr Joy Ferguson said: “The 150m extension of the double lines to prevent overtaking is a welcome road safety measure from the Department for Infrastructure, and I would like to thank them for acting on this request.

“Any measure that increases road safety is welcome, however, the speed limit of 60 mph, so close to the school, remains a concern.

“I would urge all road users to reduce their speed at this corner where view is restricted between the old and new school.”

Previous high profile political calls to install a barrier to protect the school playground and for further speed restrictions were rejected by the Department for Infrastructure and the Education Authority.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alliance MLA for Upper Bann, Eoin Tennyson said: ‘“I fully support long-standing calls from parents and teachers for a crash barrier and traffic calming measures to be installed at Ballydown Primary School.

“The school’s playground is in close proximity to the busy Castlewellan Road. Having visited the site, I completely understand and share the anxieties that exist.