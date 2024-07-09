No plans to extend 'highly dangerous' footpath in Portadown as pedestrians forced to walk on busy road
Sinn Fein Cllr Paul Duffy said the Moy Road, just before Drumanelly Road, has become impossible to walk along. However there are no plans to extend it, according to the Department for Infrastructure.
"Local pedestrians are now having to resort to using the road, which is highly dangerous.”
Cllr Duffy said he has contacted the DfI’s Road Service and asked for an emergency intervention with the land owners ‘to get it cut back ASAP’.
"This stretch of the footpath is a regular problem and would need a long-term solution.”
A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The Department has no plans to widen the existing footway or extend the footway to Scotch Street, Portadown, at this time. The Department will carry out an inspection of the Moy Road to identify areas of hedges and trees that require cutting to remove any hazard to pedestrians and contact relevant land owners as required.”