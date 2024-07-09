Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Portadown footpath has been described as ‘highly dangerous’ and impossible to walk along.

Sinn Fein Cllr Paul Duffy said the Moy Road, just before Drumanelly Road, has become impossible to walk along. However there are no plans to extend it, according to the Department for Infrastructure.

"Local pedestrians are now having to resort to using the road, which is highly dangerous.”

Cllr Duffy said he has contacted the DfI’s Road Service and asked for an emergency intervention with the land owners ‘to get it cut back ASAP’.

"This stretch of the footpath is a regular problem and would need a long-term solution.”