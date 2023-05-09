Register
No tickets to go on 'general sale' for Armagh v Derry Ulster Final

As the ticket saga continues ahead of the Armagh v Derry final on Sunday, the Ulster Council of the GAA has decided that no tickets will be released on general sale.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 9th May 2023, 15:24 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 15:24 BST

Many fans, who follow the teams religiously each week, were very disappointed that they may be unable to get tickets via the TIcketmaster outlet online.

Ulster GAA ban general ticket sales for Ulster Final between Armagh v Derry on Sunday - with only County and clubs able to get tickets as well as season ticket holders.

Counties and clubs were to be given a small allocation but, it seems, the GAA has changed its mind and will be allocating all tickets to the match via local clubs and the county as well as via Season Ticket Holders.

Thousands are to travel to Clones for the Final on Sunday May 14, with the clamour for tickets huge.

In a statement today the Ulster GAA said: “Due to unprecedented demand for this Sunday’s Ulster Senior Football Championship Final between Armagh & Derry, there will be no tickets released on general sale.

"All tickets are being distributed via participating counties, clubs and Season Ticket holders.”

