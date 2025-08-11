Moyraverty complex in Craigavon has been deteriorating for years with calls for an urgent redevelopment of the flats and shopping complex.

Currently the building, which houses a number of flats, appears to be in a poor state of repair.

Moyraverty Flats and shops, Moyraverty, Craigavon, Co Armagh.

However the plaza and the complex, which has a number of shops, have been regarded as an ‘eyesore’ for years with only minor repairs carried out by the NIHE.

The NIHE, while saying it is ‘committed to progressing the regeneration of Moyraverty neighbourhood’ has yet to give a timeline for when this much needed redevelopment will take place.

NIHE said it recognises ‘the strategic opportunity for a mixed-use development which will include new homes which are affordable, accessible and will help to address the growing housing need for this area’.

The NIHE was asked to give a timeline of when the development will start and the response was: “We are currently in the pre-planning phase and will keep all relevant stakeholders informed as we progress.”

Upper Bann MLA John O’Dowd and his Sinn Féin colleague Councillor Catherine Nelson, who sits on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, met with senior officials from the Housing Executive recently.

They pressed for urgent progress on the long-awaited redevelopment of the Moyraverty flats and adjacent shop complex.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr O’Dowd said: “Everyone in the community recognises the urgent need to regenerate this site. It’s in a state of disrepair, out of step with surrounding development, and has been ignored for far too long.

"Continued delays are unacceptable, this site must be prioritised and delivered without further excuses,” he said.

“We will continue to press the Housing Executive, Department for Communities and other relevant agencies to ensure this redevelopment moves forward at pace, and that new housing and relevant commercial premises are delivered.”

Councillor Nelson added: “This is a strategic location in the heart of Craigavon that should be delivering quality homes and safe, vibrant public space. This site could be a lifeline for so many. We’ve urged the Housing Executive to stop the delays and start delivering the homes Craigavon and Upper Bann so clearly need.”