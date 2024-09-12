Anyone with information about the collision can contact police on 101.

Police have confirmed a young man has died after a single-vehicle collision in Park, near Claudy, around 9.00am on Thursday, September 12.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Eighteen-year-old Noah Karran from the Derry/ Londonderry area was driving a silver Saab on the Learmount Road when the collision occurred.

“We are investigating the circumstances of the crash and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage that could assist with our enquiries."

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 275 12/09/24.