Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The funeral will be held on Sunday of Noel Boyd who died in a Co Antrim farm tragedy earlier this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A service of thanksgiving for the life of Mr Boyd, of Lisnamurrikin Road, will be held at 2.15pm in First Broughshane Presbyterian Church Hall,

A private family burial will take place afterwards.

News of the well-known local man’s sudden death in a farm accident at Lisnamurrikin Road on Wednesday afternoon has shocked the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Noel Boyd.

Mr Boyd is remembered in a family notice as “dearly loved husband of Sandra, much loved father of Patricia, David and Robert, father-in-law of Jason, a dear brother, brother in law and uncle”.

His family have requested that donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, should go to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and Macmillan Cancer Support, with cheques payable to DJM Robinson & Son c/o 121 Culcrum Road, Cloughmills, BT44 9DT.