Noel Boyd: funeral to take place following Broughshane farm tragedy

By Valerie Martin
Published 10th Aug 2024, 17:59 GMT
The funeral will be held on Sunday of Noel Boyd who died in a Co Antrim farm tragedy earlier this week.

A service of thanksgiving for the life of Mr Boyd, of Lisnamurrikin Road, will be held at 2.15pm in First Broughshane Presbyterian Church Hall,

A private family burial will take place afterwards.

News of the well-known local man’s sudden death in a farm accident at Lisnamurrikin Road on Wednesday afternoon has shocked the local community.

Noel Boyd.

Mr Boyd is remembered in a family notice as “dearly loved husband of Sandra, much loved father of Patricia, David and Robert, father-in-law of Jason, a dear brother, brother in law and uncle”.

His family have requested that donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, should go to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and Macmillan Cancer Support, with cheques payable to DJM Robinson & Son c/o 121 Culcrum Road, Cloughmills, BT44 9DT.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

