Noel Boyd: man dies in Broughshane farming tragedy

By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Aug 2024, 19:02 GMT
Sympathy is being extended to the family of a Co Antrim man who has died in a farming tragedy.

Noel Boyd of Lisnamurrikin Road, Broughshane, died suddenly on Wednesday afternoon.

News of his death has shocked the local community.

TUV Braid Councillor Christopher Jamieson said he was “deeply saddened” to hear of the tragedy.

Noel Boyd.
Noel Boyd.

"Noel was well known and respected in local farming and construction circles and this news has come as a shock to many beyond his immediate family.

"I assure the family that they will be in my prayers in the coming days as they seek to come to terms with this horrific development.”

A family notice described Mr Boyd as “dearly loved husband of Sandra, much loved father of Patricia, David and Robert, father-in-law of Jason, dear brother of Pat, Albert, Robert, Maurice, Anna May, Jennifer, Leonard, and the late Trevor and a dear brother in law and uncle”.

Funeral details are to be confirmed. and the family home is to be private ‘unless otherwise advised’.

Mr Boyd’s family have asked that donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, should go to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland c/o DJM Robinson & Son, 121 Culcrum Road, Cloughmills.

Police confirmed they attended the scene of a sudden death of a man in the Lisnamurrikin Road in Broughshane on the afternoon of August 7 and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

The Health and Safety Executive said they are continuing to make enquiries.

