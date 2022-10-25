These awards acknowledge the outstanding contribution and commitment of groups or individuals across the council area. The deadline for nominations is 12 noon on Monday November 14, 2022.

The six award categories up for grabs are: Brian McDowell Volunteer of the Year Award, Community Spirit Award, Youth Champion Award, Transforming Lives Award, Stronger Together Award and The Mayor’s Choice Award.

Mayor Carson, speaking about the awards, said: “I am really looking forward to hearing more about the worthy groups and individuals we have in our council area. These awards offer us the opportunity to showcase the ‘best of the best’ of local volunteers, paid workers and community-based organisations across our communities.

Launching the 2023 Mayor's Community Awards are: (back row l-r) Rhonda O'Neill, Community Support Officer; Angela McCann, Head of Communities; Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Scott Carson; Deirdre Russell, Community Development & Resources Manager and Esther Millar, Education Authority. (front row l-r) Jane Gribben, Volunteer Now; Councillor Aaron McIntyre, Leisure & Community Development Chairman and Diane Wilson, Mayor's Secretary.

“Volunteering and helping others can take many forms. Many important projects and organisations would not exist without the help of volunteers and staff. All aspects of community life truly benefits from the support of volunteers. They help to accomplish great work at a grassroots level and deliver a strong message about the value of helping others.

“As a council we want to acknowledge their selfless time and dedication. Please nominate those individuals, groups or organisations you feel go that extra mile to help others. Don’t delay, nominate today so we can recognise their efforts. I thank our community and voluntary sectors for their work and wish all nominees every success.”

Councillor Aaron McIntyre, Leisure & Community Development Chairman added: “I am delighted to support the Mayor in his quest to seek nominations from any group, individual or organisation who has a project, person or team they would like to see get recognition. Past nominations have included initiatives that create a more inclusive society, connect people and reinforce community spirit. For years the volunteering effort has been recognised by the council and we are proud to see this continue in 2023.”

The judging panel will comprise of representatives from Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Volunteer Now, the Education Authority, and the South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust.