Nominations invited for Mid and East Antrim Mayor's 'Pride Recognition' event

People across Mid and East Antrim are being invited to nominate any amazing individuals and organisations who support the local LGBTQIA+ community and who deserve to be recognised and celebrated.
By Helena McManus
Published 11th Jul 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 12:02 BST

The call comes ahead of a special ‘Pride Recognition’ event, to be hosted this summer by Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna.

Taking place on Saturday, August 5 in Hillmount House, Larne, the event will recognise and honour the achievements, contributions and struggles of the many local individuals and organisations who support and champion the wonderful LGBTQIA+ community across the borough.

Alderman Mulvenna said: “The council is committed to fostering an inclusive and accepting environment for all residents. I am aware of the tremendous work many individuals and organisations undertake locally to ensure that individuals of all sexual orientations and gender identities have access to the resources, support and opportunities they need to thrive - and I want to recognise and honour them for their sterling work.

People in Mid and East Antrim are being invited to nominate any amazing individuals and organisations who support the local LGBTQIA+ community. Image courtesy of Mid and East Antrim Borough CouncilPeople in Mid and East Antrim are being invited to nominate any amazing individuals and organisations who support the local LGBTQIA+ community. Image courtesy of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council
People in Mid and East Antrim are being invited to nominate any amazing individuals and organisations who support the local LGBTQIA+ community. Image courtesy of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

“I firmly believe that everyone deserves to live in a community that embraces diversity and celebrates individuality and it is crucial everyone has someone to talk to or somewhere to go if they have any struggles.

"These unsung heroes who support the local LGBTQIA+ community deserve to be recognised - so get your nominations in and let’s celebrate their brilliant achievements together.”

To nominate an individual or organisation who you feel has went above and beyond to support the LGBTQIA+ community in Mid and East Antrim, email [email protected]

The closing date for nominations is 5pm on Friday, July 28, 2023.

