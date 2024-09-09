Nominations are now open for the 2024 Causeway Coast and Glens Sports Awards.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gala celebration event will bring together athletes, teams, coaches and administrators from across the Borough who deserve recognition for their dedication to local sport in the past year.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Ciarán McQuillan who launched the nominations said: “Causeway Coast and Glens Sports Awards recognises the achievements of the local sporting community, and we look forward to seeing the stars of 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In this groundbreaking year for local sport, with rower Hannah Scott’s Olympic Gold Medal and swimmer Dearbhaile Brady’s participation at the Paralympics in Paris these awards shine a spotlight on sport and sporting heroes in the Borough.

Mayor, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan launches the 2024 Causeway Coast and Glens Sports Awards alongside Stephen McCartney, Sports Development Manager and Pat Mulvenna, Director of Leisure and Development. CREDIT CCGBC

“If you know someone who is involved in sport in any way, please put them forward for an award and help to ensure they get the credit they very much deserve.”

There are 12 categories to choose from and nominees must reside or compete for a team within the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

Nominate in as many categories as you wish, as long as your nomination meets the agreed criteria. This year’s awards will be assessed on sporting achievements from September 1, 2023 – August 31, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Awards Evening will take place in the Lodge Hotel on Friday, November 1.

For further information and the awards criteria visit www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/see-do/sports-development/active-sport/sports-awards-2024

Anyone wishing to nominate a sporting hero should visit: https://bit.ly/3X9KTXp

All nomination forms must be submitted no later than 4pm on Friday, September 27.