Normal bin collections in Mid Ulster area over holiday

This includes Monday December 27 and Monday January 3. Householders should leave bins at the kerb by 7.30am.

Recycling Centres: All recycling centres will close at 4pm on December 24 and 31.

All recycling centres are closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. Normal opening times December 27, 28, 29 and 30. Normal hours resume from Monday January 3 (Tullyvar and Ballymacombs Recycling Centres will reopen on Tuesday January 4).

Council offices will close at 4pm on Friday December 24 and reopen on Tuesday January 4. All leisure centres will close at 4pm on December 24 and 31.