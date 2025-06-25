Ballymena businessman and local football stalwart Norman McBurney OBE is celebrating a unique double after becoming a Freeman of the Borough and having a stand at his home town club named after him.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The founder of McBurney Transport has told of his delight at being awarded the Honorary Freedom of the Borough by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

It was officially conferred during a special ceremony at The Braid on (Wednesday) June 25. Elected members agreed on the prestigious award in February 2025 in recognition of Mr McBurney’s lifetime of service to industry, sport and the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council also agreed to rename the home stand in the main arena at Ballymena Showgrounds in his honour. It followed a motion proposed by Councillor Matthew Warwick, on behalf of Councillor Matthew Armstrong, and was seconded by Councillor Lawrie Philpott.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Jackson Minford and the new Freeman of the Borough, Norman McBurney OBE. Photo: Submitted

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Jackson Minford, commended Mr McBurney’s unmistakable contribution to the transport industry and the growth of the local economy.

“The foundation of this growth has been based on Norman’s personal passion to keep it local, employ local, invest local and support both local businesses and community,” he said.

“This ethos and his passion for football led to his involvement and sponsorship of Ballymena United for over 30 years. It’s Norman’s passion for football and his hometown of Ballymena which council wishes to acknowledge as the borough’s gift and legacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are proud to rename the home stand within The Showgrounds’ main arena in his honour.”

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Jackson Minford, with Norman McBurney OBE, Lynn McBurney and the council's interim chief executive Valerie Watts.

The Freedom of the Borough is the highest civic honour a council can bestow. Historically, the symbolic gesture, which includes the right to drive sheep unimpeded in the town, pays homage to those who have contributed significantly to the area.

Mr McBurney said: “It’s a great honour to receive Freedom of the Borough, particularly this year as it marks the 60-year anniversary of McBurney Transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m also deeply touched to have the home stand at Ballymena Showgrounds named after me. It means a lot. I would like to thank council for organising this very special event.”

Mid and East Antrim Council has conferred the Freedom of the Borough on Norman McBurney OBE for his service to industry, sport and wider community. Photo: Submitted

Born in Moorfields in 1943, Norman began his career transporting livestock before founding McBurney Transport in 1965. Starting with a single truck, he grew the business into one of Ireland’s largest logistics firms, operating over 400 lorries and 1,000 trailers across eight depots, with a turnover exceeding £170 million.

A devoted family man, Norman and his wife Lynn raised five children and have 12 grandchildren. He remained active in the business until retiring in 2023 and was known for his commitment to local employment and suppliers.

A passionate supporter of Ballymena United FC, he sponsored the club for 35 years and served as chairman and later president.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norman was honoured with numerous awards including a Queen’s Birthday Honour in 2013 and the Transport Personality of the Year award.

His legacy, council added, reflects a life of entrepreneurial drive, community dedication and pride in Ballymena and the wider Mid and East Antrim Borough.