Mosside Presbyterian Church held a prayer vigil for the young mother. Credit Mosside Presbyterian Church

North Antrim MP Jim Allister has said that the community has ‘united in prayer’ for a young Mosside mother critically injured following an accident.

Mosside Presbyterian Church, which organised a prayer vigil, named the young woman as Shelly Feeney.

Mr Allister said: “Following a tragic accident in Mosside, North Antrim, there is much anxiety and worry for the young mother involved and her wider family.

“Many are thinking and praying for this family at this dire time. As the community unites in prayer may the God of all mercy meet their needs.”

Mosside Presbyterian Church opened its church hall on Monday, April 16, inviting anyone who wished to attend to pray for Ms Feeney, saying: “As many of you know, there was a tragic accident yesterday in Mosside, where Shelly Feeney was seriously injured. She is in critical condition at the minute and she needs our prayers.

"So we are inviting as many people as we can fit into the church hall to come tonight between 6:30 and 7:30pm to pray for Shelly and the family. You can drop in and drop out throughout the hour and you don't have to pray out loud, but your presence and your prayers would be appreciated.”