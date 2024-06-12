Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two North Antrim football clubs have set aside their friendly rivalry and have come together to honour the memory of one of their most esteemed players, Ryan Gurney.

The RG10 Memorial Cup, sponsored by Maurice Bradley on behalf of the Causeway Chronicle, will be contested for by Balnamore and Glebe Rangers.

Ryan played a big part in both clubs so Balnamore and Glebe Rangers have decided to come together and host the RG10 Memorial Cup in memory of Ryan Gurney with all proceeds going to Turning Point NI.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, June 22, at Coleraine Showgrounds. There will also be a raffle and the bar will be open from 3pm until late.

Maurice Bradley (centre), presents the RG10 Memorial Cup on behalf of the Causeway Chronicle to Phillip Gurney, father of the late Ryan Gurney and Ryan's grandfather Alfie Gurney. Credit Maurice Bradley

Both Balnamore and Glebe Rangers would encourage as many fans from the football fraternity to come along and show support in Ryan’s memory.

Both clubs would also love to see as many players, supporters and management throughout the local game come along and help support the event and raise as much money as possible for the mental health charity Turning Point NI.

Turning Point NI is a mental health hub for those experiencing any form of mental crisis. Turning Point NI is an organisation within the Northern Health and Social Care Trust aiming to reduce the intensity of suicide and self-harming behaviours within the area. They also promote positive mental wellbeing, resilience and provide essential support to families who have been bereaved by suicide.