North Antrim Sinn Fein MLA calls on Roads Service to work to make Bridge Road in Dunloy safer

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has requested that Roads Service look at footpath provision along the Bridge Road in Dunloy.
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 09:37 GMT
The North Antrim representative said: “The Bridge Road leading out of Dunloy is a very busy road, both in terms of traffic and pedestrians and I have asked Road service to seriously consider developing a scheme to have a footpath. I have also asked that consideration be given to extending the street light provision beyond Dunloy village.”

The MLA said that many people walk along the road to get to the village or for fitness or leisure purposed: “ Particularly during the summer months, this road is greatly used by pedestrians and children cycling to the village.

“The road is narrow and that can be dangerous for pedestrians. Unfortunately over the Christmas period, we saw tragic evidence of this when there was a fatality along this road. I want to ensure that Roads Service will work to make it safer for the people of Dunloy.”

