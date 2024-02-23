Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The North Antrim representative said: “The Bridge Road leading out of Dunloy is a very busy road, both in terms of traffic and pedestrians and I have asked Road service to seriously consider developing a scheme to have a footpath. I have also asked that consideration be given to extending the street light provision beyond Dunloy village.”

The MLA said that many people walk along the road to get to the village or for fitness or leisure purposed: “ Particularly during the summer months, this road is greatly used by pedestrians and children cycling to the village.

