North Ballymena Protestant Boys parade could attract as many as 45 bands
The event, organised by North Ballymena Protestant Boys, could see as many as 45 bands from far and wide taking part according to the Parades Commission.
A spokesperson for the host outfit said: “All roads lead to Ballymena on Saturday, March 23.
"We are delighted with the bands confirmed to take part in our parade. A night not to be missed. All support will be returned.”
What time does the parade start and what route will it take?
The main parade begins at 8pm from North Ballymena Rangers Supporters Club and will follow this route:
- Waveney Road
- Galgorm Road
- Pentagon
- Lower Mill Street
- Wellington Street
- Ballymoney Street
- William Street
- Broughshane Street
- Church Street
- Bridge Street
- Henry Street
- Gilmore Street
- Lower Queen Street
- Bridge Street
- Waveney Road
Which bands will be taking part?
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands may be joining the parade:
- Ulster First Flute
- Newtownards Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Dumurry Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Cairnalbana Flute Band
- Ahoghill Sons of William
- Craigywarren UVF Flute Band
- Pride of the Maine
- Ballykeel Loyal Sons of Ulster,
- Randalstown Sons Of Ulster
- Steeple Defenders
- Ladyhill Flute Band
- Ballycraigy Sons of Ulster
- Ballyclare Memorial Flute Band
- East Bank Protestant Boys
- Pride of The Bann
- Star of the Roe
- Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band
- Ballyquinn Loyal Sons of Ulster
- Dunloy Accordion
- Tullaghans Sons of Liberty Flute Band
- Dunaghy Flute Band
- Moneydig Young Conquerors
- Ballee Flute Band
- Kells Sons Of William
- Constable Anderson Flute Band
- Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band
- Pride Of The East Flute Band
- North Down Defenders Flute Band
- East Belfast Protestant Boys
- Cairncastle Flute Band
- Rathcoole Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Cloughfern Young Conquerors
- South Belfast Young Conquerors
- South Belfast Protestant Boys
- Braniel Loyal East Belfast
- Pride of Ballybeen Flute Band
- Ballymaconnelly Sons of Conquerors
- Fairhill Flute Band
- Bangor Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Markethill Protestant Boys Flute
- Star & Crown Flute Band