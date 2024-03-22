Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event, organised by North Ballymena Protestant Boys, could see as many as 45 bands from far and wide taking part according to the Parades Commission.

A spokesperson for the host outfit said: “All roads lead to Ballymena on Saturday, March 23.

"We are delighted with the bands confirmed to take part in our parade. A night not to be missed. All support will be returned.”

A big band parade is being held in Ballymena on Saturday, March 23. Picture: Tony Hendron

What time does the parade start and what route will it take?

The main parade begins at 8pm from North Ballymena Rangers Supporters Club and will follow this route:

Waveney Road

Galgorm Road

Pentagon

Lower Mill Street

Wellington Street

Ballymoney Street

William Street

Broughshane Street

Church Street

Bridge Street

Henry Street

Gilmore Street

Lower Queen Street

Bridge Street

Waveney Road

Which bands will be taking part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands may be joining the parade: