The event, organised by North Ballymena Protestant Boys, could see as many as 45 bands from far and wide taking part according to the Parades Commission.

A spokesperson for the host outfit said: “All roads lead to Ballymena on Saturday, March 23.

"We are delighted with the bands confirmed to take part in our parade. A night not to be missed. All support will be returned.”

A big turnout of bands is expected in Ballymena on Saturday night.

What time does the parade start and what route will it take?

The main parade begins at 8pm from North Ballymena Rangers Supporters Club and will follow this route:

Waveney Road

Galgorm Road

Pentagon

Lower Mill Street

Wellington Street

Ballymoney Street

William Street

Broughshane Street

Church Street

Bridge Street

Henry Street

Gilmore Street

Lower Queen Street

Bridge Street

Waveney Road

Which bands will be taking part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands may be joining the parade:

Ulster First Flute

Newtownards Protestant Boys Flute Band

Dumurry Protestant Boys Flute Band

Cairnalbana Flute Band

Ahoghill Sons of William

Craigywarren UVF Flute Band

Pride of the Maine

Ballykeel Loyal Sons of Ulster,

Randalstown Sons Of Ulster

Steeple Defenders

Ladyhill Flute Band

Ballycraigy Sons of Ulster

Ballyclare Memorial Flute Band

East Bank Protestant Boys

Pride of The Bann

Star of the Roe

Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band

Ballyquinn Loyal Sons of Ulster

Dunloy Accordion

Tullaghans Sons of Liberty Flute Band

Dunaghy Flute Band

Moneydig Young Conquerors

Ballee Flute Band

Kells Sons Of William

Constable Anderson Flute Band

Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band

Pride Of The East Flute Band

North Down Defenders Flute Band

East Belfast Protestant Boys

Cairncastle Flute Band

Rathcoole Protestant Boys Flute Band

Cloughfern Young Conquerors

South Belfast Young Conquerors

South Belfast Protestant Boys

Braniel Loyal East Belfast

Pride of Ballybeen Flute Band

Ballymaconnelly Sons of Conquerors

Fairhill Flute Band

Bangor Protestant Boys Flute Band

Markethill Protestant Boys Flute

Star & Crown Flute Band

What advice is there from police to motorists?

The PSNI has advised road users of traffic delays as a result of the parade.

"The surrounding areas of this route and the roads in between the areas mentioned above will be busy, and delays in the town should be expected until 11.30pm, due to participants and number of spectators,” a police spokesperson said.