North Belfast and Newtownabbey debt charity helps 700th client

Christians Against Poverty (CAP) is a UK charity determined to reduce poverty by delivering free debt help, money management education, life skills courses and job clubs, all through local churches.

Daniel Black, Belfast North and Newtownabbey CAP Debt Centre Manager, said: “This is why we do it - to help people get out of debt.

“There’s no better job than to see people feel like they can breathe again after going through so much stress and worry, often built up over years.

The Belfast North and Newtownabbey Christians Against Poverty debt centre has provided help to its 700th client.

“There are still many more to help though, so while we’re thrilled to be able to support so many people so far we want everyone else who may still be struggling to know that we are here to help them completely free of charge.

“We are all currently facing the challenges of increased living costs. Large hikes are being seen in the cost of food, heating, and electricity, and these disproportionately effect those most vulnerable on low incomes.

“Our advice is if you’re struggling with debt, get in touch soon.”

Brian Givans, who founded the debt centre at Carnmoney Church, added: “This really is a tremendous milestone. We started this CAP Debt Centre back in 2009 with the support of other churches.

“We knew that it was needed in our area, but we’ve been incredibly humbled by the stories of each and every one of our clients. Each person’s story is unique and precious.

“They often come from a place filled with worry and anxiety but move towards a future filled with peace about their finances.

“There are now 700 people and their families right here in Newtownabbey and north Belfast who have received support because of the hard work of so many people involved in the CAP Debt Help team.”

If you are struggling with debt and need help, contact CAP on 0800 328 0006 or visit capuk.org