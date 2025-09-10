A driver was spoken to by police after a boy was injured in a one-vehicle traffic collision on the Antrim Road, north Belfast, on Wednesday (September 10).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector McAnallen said: “Shortly before 8am, it was reported that a young boy and a silver coloured Toyota Auris were involved in the collision close to a school in the area.

"The boy was taken to hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. The driver of the vehicle was spoken to in relation to the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 216 10/09/25.”