North Coast Beauty powerhouse is fresh face of prestigious awards

Known as Elle Pearls online, Elanna has taken the beauty industry by storm, recently launching her own line of vegan and cruelty free cosmetics – Pearl Beauty.

With over a quarter of a million followers on Instagram and YouTube, Elanna has a decade of experience in the beauty and makeup industry, working with some of the most prestigious brands in the market before creating her own.

Now, the entrepreneur has taken on the role of Ambassador of the awards which will honour salons, hairdressers, clinics, spas, products and industry experts in May 2022. She will also sit alongside Paul Stafford, Katrina Doran, Linda Stinson and Dr Mervyn Patterson on the esteemed judging panel.

Three of Northern Ireland's top social media powerhouses and beauty entrepreneurs have been named as official ambassadors for the Northern Ireland Beauty Excellence Awards, including founder of Pearl Beauty Elanna McGowan from the north coast

Elanna said: “My passion for beauty comes from seeing the confidence and positivity that comes from applying just a little makeup, and I’m committed to being a voice of positivity throughout an industry which can sometimes get a little negative, especially in certain corners of the internet.

“My space is one for positivity and passion, and I am really excited to not only partner with the NI Beauty Excellence Awards as an ambassador, but also join the judging panel and sit alongside some of Northern Ireland’s incredible stalwarts of the industry.

“Since moving from Canada, I am struck by the creativity, uniqueness and value of the entire beauty, aesthetics, hair, nails and cosmetics industry here – as with many things in Northern Ireland, they really do give the rest of the world some great competition!”

Elanna joins Nail Technician and Educator of the Elim beauty range, Ingrid Graham and Magherafelt lifestyle and fashion influencer Ashlee Coburn as ambassadors for the 2022 Awards.

Creator and organiser Sarah Weir of Weir Events added; “I’m so excited for Elanna, Ingrid and Ashlee to be on board this year. They are three of the most respected voices online when it comes to lifestyle and beauty, they are trusted and authentic and are doing brilliant things with local businesses – even creating their own!”