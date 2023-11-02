A North Coast couple whose lives were changed following a brain tumour diagnosis are planning to marry – AND they can do it in style now as they have WON their dream wedding!

Jonny and Lynn appealed to the Causeway Coast public to help them to win their dream wedding. Credit Lynn Magee

Lynn Magee from Portstewart and Jonny Gordon from Ballymoney met 20 years ago in 2003. Then in 2019, the couple went through a life-changing challenge when Jonny was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Lynn explained: “We’ve been on quite a rollercoaster in the last five years. Jonny has been amazing through it all and our love for each other has only been strengthened in the face of this adversity.

"In August this year after a positive MRI review, we decided to celebrate by getting married. We also – in a surprise plot twist – made it through to the final stages of a competition to win a wedding at The Sheddings, Glenarm Castle.”

Congratulations to Lynn and Jonny who won their dream wedding. Credit Lynn Magee

The Causeway Coast couple were relying on public votes and the north coast got firmly behind them by casting a staggering 6,000 of the 12,000 votes cast in total!

Jonny announced on social media: “Celebrating the fantastic news that we WON the wedding competition at The Sheddings! We are blown away by the support we’ve had. Out of 12,000 votes entered we counted for 6,000 of them. WOW! It means so much to us and we just wanted to say thank you to everyone who took the time to click.”