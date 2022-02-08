North coast dancers from VLDD off to Spain to represent NI

A total of 27 dancers from VLDD (Victoria Lagan Dance and Drama) will travel to San Sebastian at the end of June.

Dance World Cup has over 120,000 children around the world aged from 4 to 25 trying to qualify in their country for the Dance World Cup Finals.

The finals event is held annually in a different location (previous locations include Portugal, Spain, Germany, Romania, England, Austria, Italy, France).

The VLDD team

Dance World Cup is the largest international dance competition with representatives from across all continents. Each year 20,000 dancers from 62 counties compete at their country’s qualifier for a coveted space to compete at the World Finals.

With each country having only fpur places available at the World Finals per age group and genre, Dance World Cup is considered as the Olympics of Dance, with 6,000 of the best dancers around the world representing their country at the World Finals.

A spokesperson for the VLDD group said: “We are so proud of the incredible 27 local girls who have qualified for the finals and will represent Northern Ireland in the Dance World Cup, San Sebastian Spain.”

The dancers are currently organising a number of fundraisers and if any businesses or individuals would like to sponsor the team, they can get in touch via email [email protected]