A north coast man is taking on a marathon in aid of the Northlands Addiction Centre which, 30 years ago, gave his mother a ‘second chance’ at life.

Luke McIlreavey is in training for the Málaga Marathon in December to raise funds for the Derry/L’Derry charitable organisation which specialises in the treatment of addiction-related issues, including substance abuse, alcohol dependence and gambling addiction.

In April this year, the Department of Health withdrew the Northlands Centre’s core grant support, prompting a public outcry across the north west.

A well-known charity fundraiser and DJ, Luke McIlreavey decided to raise funds for the services provided by Northlands.

“This December I’ll be running the Málaga Marathon for a cause that’s deeply personal to me,” he said.

"Over 30 years ago, my mum walked through the doors of Northlands at one of the lowest points in her life. She has always told me that without their support, she wouldn’t be here today.

"Growing up knowing that, I’ve carried a huge amount of gratitude towards the people who gave her a second chance. Northlands didn’t just help my mum - they gave me the chance to have her as my mum all these years. That’s something I’ll never take for granted.

"Sadly, I’ve also seen the other side of addiction. Friends and people I knew locally who weren’t as lucky have lost their lives. That’s why raising awareness of the work Northlands do feels so important.

"Running a marathon is a tough challenge, but it’s nothing compared to what people battling addiction and their families go through.

"This run is my way of saying thank you to Northlands, honouring those we’ve lost, and hopefully inspiring others to support the services that save lives every day.”

Luke is no stranger to charity fundraising having run this year’s London Marathon in aid of Oxfam. In the past Luke and four friends raised money for the OIive Branch mental health charity by organising a stay sober/run 1,000k challenge. He also donated a month’s profit from his club and festival clothing line nine-zero-nine to the Olive Branch.

To donate to Luke’s Malaga Marathon fundraising for the Northlands Centre, go to JustGiving