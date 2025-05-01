Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Antrim is set to become a hub of excitement this July as it welcomes back the much-anticipated Armoy Road Races.

Scheduled for July 25 and 26, this thrilling event promises to draw road racing enthusiasts from all over the world.

Trevor Kane, owner of the Bayview Hotel in Portballintrae, has announced the hotel's return as the title sponsor for the Race of Legends.

He said: "This summer is shaping up to be an extraordinary one for the North Coast. The Armoy Road Races have always been a magnet for motorsport fans, and with the Open Championship making its return to Royal Portrush, we anticipate a remarkable influx of visitors.

"These world-class events, occurring over a two-week span, will provide a substantial lift for local businesses, from hotels and restaurants to shops and cafes.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to showcase our region's offerings on a global stage once again. As the title sponsor, I'm thrilled to support such a spectacular event and look forward to welcoming both new and returning visitors."

The Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club, founded in September 2007 by local woman Kathleen Hartin, has grown from a small group of enthusiasts to a thriving club with hundreds of members.

The event is steeped in history, with the legendary Armoy Armada – a group of four men known for their dedication and talent – remaining a topic of admiration and respect in the road racing community.

William Munnis, Clerk of the Course for the Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club, said: "The Armoy Road Races have consistently gained momentum, and 2025 is set to be another exceptional year.

"We eagerly anticipate welcoming fans from around the globe to experience the thrill of road racing in this iconic and historic setting. With the added excitement of the Open Championship, the North Coast is poised for a vibrant summer."

Gareth McAuley, Chairman of the Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club, said: “Our volunteers are working tirelessly to ensure the success of this year's event. With increasing interest from fans and riders, we're committed to delivering a safe, exciting, and memorable experience that continues to put Armoy on the map."

For full details of the races, go to www.amrrc.com or search for AMRRC on Facebook for all the latest updates.