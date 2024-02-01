Hope Macaulay has become a big name in knits thanks to her eye-catching, pastel, giant chunky knitwear which has been worn by stars such as US singing sensation Jennifer Hudson, Olympian Tom Daley and actress Billie Piper.

Now she is on the look out for freelance, remote knitters to bring her woollen designs to life. The successful knitters will have to live within a 20 mile radius of the north coast, have previous experience in hand knitting and following patterns and instructions. They will also have to produce high quality work with strong attention to detail, be able to work from a smoke-free home and be available to work for a minimum of nine hours a week.