A north coast man is appealing for past members of the Coleraine and District Historic Vehicle Club to get in touch with him.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Mullan has organised a Vintage & Classic Car Display in memory of his late father Brian Mullan of Ballymoney who had been a member of the club.

Mr Mullan is keen to get in touch with members of the club to invite them along to the display which will take place on Sunday, May 11, at Balnamore Primary School outside Ballymoney from 11am to 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vintage and classic cars manufactured prior to 1978 will be on display on the day. Tea, coffee and snacks will be available to purchase.

The Vintage and Classic Car display in memory of Brian Mullan (Ballymoney) will take place in Balnamore in May. CREDIT Paul Mullan

Entry to the display is £5 per vehicle, public access will be free, although donation buckets will be provided to raise funds for Balnamore Primary School Closure Events Fund and Balnamore Community Centre.

Further information is available from the Facebook page ‘Vintage & Classic Car Display in memorty of Brian Mullan (Ballymoney)’.