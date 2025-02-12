North coast man seeks Coleraine Historic Vehicle club members to attend memorial car display in memory of his father

Published 12th Feb 2025, 15:54 BST
Updated 12th Feb 2025, 16:02 BST
A north coast man is appealing for past members of the Coleraine and District Historic Vehicle Club to get in touch with him.

Paul Mullan has organised a Vintage & Classic Car Display in memory of his late father Brian Mullan of Ballymoney who had been a member of the club.

Mr Mullan is keen to get in touch with members of the club to invite them along to the display which will take place on Sunday, May 11, at Balnamore Primary School outside Ballymoney from 11am to 5pm.

Vintage and classic cars manufactured prior to 1978 will be on display on the day. Tea, coffee and snacks will be available to purchase.

The Vintage and Classic Car display in memory of Brian Mullan (Ballymoney) will take place in Balnamore in May. CREDIT Paul Mullanplaceholder image
The Vintage and Classic Car display in memory of Brian Mullan (Ballymoney) will take place in Balnamore in May. CREDIT Paul Mullan

Entry to the display is £5 per vehicle, public access will be free, although donation buckets will be provided to raise funds for Balnamore Primary School Closure Events Fund and Balnamore Community Centre.

Further information is available from the Facebook page ‘Vintage & Classic Car Display in memorty of Brian Mullan (Ballymoney)’.

