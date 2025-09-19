Northern Ireland’s oldest referee and north coast football stalwart Sammy McNeill has been named as a finalist in the McDonald’s Irish FA Grassroots Football Awards for 2025.

83-year-old Sammy is a long-standing local referee in the Harry Gregg Foundation Youth League and has been named as a finalist of the prestigious People’s Award category.

The winner of the People’s Award will be announced at the national awards ceremony at Belfast City Hall next month and will be determined by the public through online votes via the Irish FA website.

Online voting for the People’s Award is now open and will close on Friday, September 26. For more information and to place your vote visit the website here.

Pictured L-R are Pat Jennings, Samuel “Sammy" McNeill and McDonald’s Franchisee Paul Connan.

Sammy remains an active grassroots referee, with a career in officiating that spans more than five decades.

Recently honoured by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, he is the oldest referee still working in Northern Ireland and continues to serve youth football through the Harry Gregg Foundation Youth League.

Renowned for his fair approach and ability to foster respect, Sammy is admired for bringing communities together, inspiring young players and demonstrating the lifelong rewards of staying active and engaged in the game.

The annual McDonald’s Irish FA Grassroots Football Awards, which celebrate 25 years in Northern Ireland this year, recognise the unbelievable work and commitment of football clubs and volunteers who give up their time and make a long-lasting impact on young people and communities across Northern Ireland.

The regional awards event was hosted recently at The Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park, where Northern Ireland legend and Fun Football Ambassador Pat Jennings presented the winners with their awards.

Pat Jennings said: "Without grassroots football volunteers none of this could happen.

“Through the years I have witnessed first-hand the significant impact that McDonald’s Fun Football has had, and continues to have, on the lives of young people in Northern Ireland.

“It is a fantastic achievement that McDonald’s is on track to deliver over 10 million hours of free Fun Football for one million children across the UK by 2026.”

McDonald’s Franchisee Paul Connan added: “McDonald’s is passionate about feeding and fostering communities and supporting local families, and our commitment to grassroots football is a great way for us to demonstrate that."