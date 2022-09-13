North coast representatives attend Service of Reflection on life of Queen Elizabeth

King Charles III and the Queen Consort attended the service which also saw the Prime Minister Liz Truss, President of Ireland Michael D Higgins and Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin invited.

Among the invitees also were the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Ivor Wallace, and the Chief Executive David Jackson along with independent MLA for East Londonderry Claire Sugden and TUV leader and MLA for North Antrim, Jim Allister.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Ivor Wallace and the Council's Chief Executive David Jackson at the Service of Reflection in St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast