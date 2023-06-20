Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour

North coast school to hold fundraising breakfast to help family of Coleraine teen Daniel Smyth

A north coast school is holding a charity event to raise money to help the family of Coleraine teen Daniel Smyth to bring his body home.
By Una Culkin
Published 20th Jun 2023, 15:28 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 15:28 BST

19-year-old Daniel died suddenly while on holiday in Bulgaria on Sunday. His family launched a GoFundMe appeal to bring him home and to raise funds for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Now Coleraine’s North Coast Integrated College has announced that it will hold a Breakfast Morning next Wednesday (June 28) from 9am – 10.15am to raise funds for Daniel’s family appeal.

The school posted on its Facebook page: “We would like to invite family, friends, past pupils and the local community to our breakfast morning fundraiser in aid of Daniel Smyth's family and their efforts to bring Daniel home. All donations will go to Daniel's family.”

Most Popular
Daniel Smyth who died on holiday in Bulgaria. Credit Ellen Devenney-AdamsDaniel Smyth who died on holiday in Bulgaria. Credit Ellen Devenney-Adams
Daniel Smyth who died on holiday in Bulgaria. Credit Ellen Devenney-Adams

Tickets are available via EventBrite.

Meanwhile the Go Fund Me appeal has already surpassed its original £5,000 target and now stands at more than £14,000.

Read More
Heartbreak over death of Coleraine teen
Related topics:ColeraineTicketsFacebook