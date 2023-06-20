19-year-old Daniel died suddenly while on holiday in Bulgaria on Sunday. His family launched a GoFundMe appeal to bring him home and to raise funds for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.
Now Coleraine’s North Coast Integrated College has announced that it will hold a Breakfast Morning next Wednesday (June 28) from 9am – 10.15am to raise funds for Daniel’s family appeal.
The school posted on its Facebook page: “We would like to invite family, friends, past pupils and the local community to our breakfast morning fundraiser in aid of Daniel Smyth's family and their efforts to bring Daniel home. All donations will go to Daniel's family.”
Tickets are available via EventBrite.
Meanwhile the Go Fund Me appeal has already surpassed its original £5,000 target and now stands at more than £14,000.