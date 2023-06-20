A north coast school is holding a charity event to raise money to help the family of Coleraine teen Daniel Smyth to bring his body home.

19-year-old Daniel died suddenly while on holiday in Bulgaria on Sunday. His family launched a GoFundMe appeal to bring him home and to raise funds for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Now Coleraine’s North Coast Integrated College has announced that it will hold a Breakfast Morning next Wednesday (June 28) from 9am – 10.15am to raise funds for Daniel’s family appeal.

The school posted on its Facebook page: “We would like to invite family, friends, past pupils and the local community to our breakfast morning fundraiser in aid of Daniel Smyth's family and their efforts to bring Daniel home. All donations will go to Daniel's family.”

Daniel Smyth who died on holiday in Bulgaria. Credit Ellen Devenney-Adams

Tickets are available via EventBrite.