The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens has welcomed coastal singing sensations, the Causeway Shantymen, to Council’s civic headquarters to thank them for the work they do.

The group, who formed in March 2023, have wowed audiences across the Borough and beyond with their interpretations of traditional sea shanties with many of their performances, in aid of charities such as the RNLI.

The group are also water safety ambassadors for the charity and have raised over £1,000 this summer from their open rehearsals across the Borough.

Mayor, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “I am delighted to meet with you all today and thank you for the way in which you raise money for charity while also bringing a smile to the faces of the audiences you perform for.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan and Councillor Steven Callaghan, pictured with The Causeway Shantymen as they present a cheque to John Martin, RLNI, with money raised over the summer from their open rehearsals across the Borough. CREDIT CCGBC

“I know that the RNLI is a charity close to your hearts and I was pleased to also join with last year’s Mayor Councillor Steven Callaghan to thank you for the wonderful work you do and for the money you raise in aid of charitable causes.”

Causeway Shantymen currently has 31 members, and their occupations range from a dentist in the Ascension Islands to a member who hand builds sea kayaks.

Skipper Chris Millar said: “We’re just a group of men with mixed ability voices who love our coastal location and of course sea shanties.

“We really enjoy the interaction with our audiences and feel it’s important to keep the art of sea shantying alive for local heritage. Thank you to the Mayor for hosting us today and for helping to promote us and the fundraising we do.”