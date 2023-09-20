Register
North Lurgan enjoys free family fun day

Residents of all ages gathered to enjoy an afternoon of free activities and food at a community fun day in North Lurgan.
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Sep 2023, 12:06 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 12:25 BST
A range of family-friendly activities was organised by Drumgor Detached Youth Work Project, with the help of a Community Grant from the Housing Executive.

Michelle Hazlett, the Housing Executive’s Good Relations Officer for the area, said: “We were thrilled to award £2,605 of funding to facilitate this free event at North Lurgan Community Centre.

“Young people from the area helped organise this wonderful fun day for the whole community to enjoy.

The Housing Executive’s Michelle Hazlett (centre) with Drumgor Detached Youth Project committee members Jackie McAlernon, Barry McCrory, Donal O’Hagan and Sorcha O’Hanlon.The Housing Executive’s Michelle Hazlett (centre) with Drumgor Detached Youth Project committee members Jackie McAlernon, Barry McCrory, Donal O’Hagan and Sorcha O’Hanlon.
The Housing Executive’s Michelle Hazlett (centre) with Drumgor Detached Youth Project committee members Jackie McAlernon, Barry McCrory, Donal O’Hagan and Sorcha O’Hanlon.

“It was great to see such a big turnout and people of all ages gathering together to enjoy the day.”

Barry McCrory, Chairperson for Drumgor Detached Youth Work Project, added: “We were really grateful to receive a community grant from the Housing Executive for this event.

“Funding allowed us to pay for all the free activities for the community to enjoy, including a rodeo bull, magician and face painting. We also used the money to offer a free barbeque for all those who attended.

“Our young people came up with the idea to hold this event for the benefit of everyone living in the area. They played an integral role in organising the event, which has allowed them to develop key life skills.

“Thanks to the Housing Executive for their continued support in making this community fun day a reality.”

Meanwhile, over 200 events were due to take place across Northern Ireland to mark Good Relations Week (September 18-24).

