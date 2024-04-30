North West 200 fans - here's your chance to meet your favourite riders!
The excitement is building as the 2024 Briggs Equipment North West 200 approaches!
One of the most popular off-track listings on the race week calendar is the annual Meet the Riders event which takes place in the Diamond of Coleraine town centre.
It’s the perfect opportunity for road race fans to meet their favourite riders, get the latest updates on race preparations and maybe snap a selfie or two.
This year’s Meet the Riders event takes place on Friday, May 10, at 2pm.