Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of the most popular off-track listings on the race week calendar is the annual Meet the Riders event which takes place in the Diamond of Coleraine town centre.

It’s the perfect opportunity for road race fans to meet their favourite riders, get the latest updates on race preparations and maybe snap a selfie or two.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...