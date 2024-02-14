Register
Northern Ireland babies: meet some of the new arrivals born in January 2024

Say ‘hello’ to some of the first babies to be born in Northern Ireland in 2024!
By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Feb 2024, 17:30 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2024, 17:56 GMT

These beautiful little ones made their arrival in the first few weeks of the new year, bringing much joy to their delighted families.

We asked readers to share pictures of their babies born in January and we were delighted to receive each one of them. We hope they bring a smile to your face too!

"We had our beautiful daughter on January 8."

1. January babies

"We had our beautiful daughter on January 8." Photo: Samantha Henderson

Baby Lux had a lovely home birth on January 18.

2. January babies

Baby Lux had a lovely home birth on January 18. Photo: Lauren McAuley

Baby Leasha born on January 4 in Antrim Hospital. Picture: Lucy Campbell

3. January babies

Baby Leasha born on January 4 in Antrim Hospital. Picture: Lucy Campbell Photo: Lucy Campbell

"My eldest boy born New Year's Day 2012. My youngest born January 29, 2023."

4. January babies

"My eldest boy born New Year's Day 2012. My youngest born January 29, 2023." Photo: Charlene Mullan

