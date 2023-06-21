Portadown councillor Julie Flaherty has dedicated the honour of being awarded the BEM to her much-loved little boy who inspired her campaign to support bereaved families across Northern Ireland.

Cllr Flaherty has been widely acknowledged for her trailblazing work that led Stormont to introduce a Child Funeral Fund to support families across Northern Ireland with the costs associated with a child’s funeral.

It was through the tragedy of losing her own little boy Jake, at just two years old, that she felt compelled to help other heartbroken families faced with the funeral costs following the death of a child.

“It is a privilege to be honoured by the King in his coronation year,” she said. “I am delighted that my long emotional quest to help families who have suffered the unimaginable grief of losing a child has now been realised and recognised in this way.

Councillor Julie Flaherty. Credit: ABC Borough Council.

"I dedicate this honour to my son Jake who passed away from a congenital heart defect when he was just two years old, in 2013. He was the inspiration for my campaign.

"Through our heartbreak this positive support has now been achieved for other families suffering bereavement. It will forever be his legacy.

"I would like to thank the Chief Executive of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Roger Wilson, my party colleagues, everyone on the council and council staff, for their continued support to help me get this fund introduced.”

Lord Mayor of ABC Borough, Alderman Margaret Tinsley said: “This honour recognises the tireless campaign that Cllr Flaherty embarked upon back in 2018, to ensure that families suffering the bereavement of a child would not have the additional worry of funeral expenses.

"Her actions in drawing attention to the need for the Child Funeral Fund touched so many people, and her persistant campaigning to get it introduced will comfort so many families.

"Cllr Flaherty is a true champion and embodies everything that an elected representative should be; passionate, caring and dedicated. I am delighted that she is being recognised with this honour.”