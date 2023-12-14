The Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust is set to embark on its much-anticipated annual Lapland trip on December 19, bringing holiday magic to 85 children facing terminal illness and life-limiting conditions.

The heartwarming journey aims to create unforgettable memories for the young participants, many of whom have never boarded a plane before.

The Lapland adventure has become a cherished tradition for the charity, which was set up in 2008. It will transport the children to Rovaniemi, the official hometown of Santa Claus on the Arctic Circle in Lapland, Finland.

The day will be packed with enchanting activities including reindeer and husky dog rides, mini skidoo adventures, a snowmobile safari, magic sleigh rides, and a special meeting with Santa Claus himself.

Pictured are (l-r) Karen Toal and daughter Rionach Johnston; Deborah Harris, PR & Marketing Manager, Belfast International Airport; Charlotte Brenner, Marketing Manager, TUI Ireland; Carlee Beattie and son Carter; Fiona Williamson, General Manager and Colin Barkley, Chair, Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust; Jean Foster, General Manager, Swissport, Belfast; and Karen Walker, Crew, TUI. Photo: NICLT

Among the families eagerly awaiting this magical experience are the Beatties from Dundonald along with Karen Toal and daughter Rionach Johnston from North Belfast.

Carlee Beattie, mother of nine-year-old Carter, said, "Carter and I can’t wait for the Lapland trip. We are bursting with excitement. Carter is especially looking forward to the husky sleigh ride through the snow and meeting the big man himself, Santa. We are so grateful for this opportunity."

Karen Toal, mother of five-year-old Rionach said, "This is a dream come true for us. Rionach is so excited, telling all family and friends. We cannot wait."

Charlotte Brenner, Marketing Manager at TUI Ireland, one of the supporters of the annual trip said, "Being able to provide a touch of magic is a true honour for us, recognising the importance of creating special moments for those facing unique challenges during the festive season."

Jean Foster, General Manager, Swissport, Belfast, is part of the exceptional team supporting young travellers, their families and health staff on the ground at the airport. "We will be delighted to see everyone from NICLT back this year and we are at hand to ensure a streamlined departure and arrival,” she said.

Deborah Harris, PR & Marketing Manager at Belfast International Airport added: “We stand ready and eager to wave off this special flight and remain dedicated to ensuring a joyous journey for these remarkable children and their families."

Colin Barkley, chairman of NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust, acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the organisations who make the trip possible. “Trips like this are usually impossible for a family supporting children with extra needs, sometimes compounded by the necessity to carry medication, support equipment, and more,” he said.

“We take immense pride in lightening their load and offering support through a dedicated team of healthcare professionals, enabling them and their children to create lasting memories in Lapland.

“Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to our fantastic supporters TUI, Belfast International Airport, Swissport, Santa Park and Wild Nordic in Rovaniemi for making this trip seamless.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all our wonderful fundraisers across Northern Ireland and our corporate partners including Wineflair, The Bushmills Inn, Hagan Homes, Barclay Communications, C-Tec (NI), Glens of Antrim Potatoes, CosyRoof, Bells of Crossgar, Energystore and Mango.