Assets linked to criminal activity which were seized by the PSNI have helped make Christmas a little brighter for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

Detectives have handed over a cheque for over £1,500 to the charity, after raising money from the auctioning of vehicles which had been seized by officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Hill, Head of Organised Crime Branch, said: “Paramilitaries make a living from crime, using a regime of fear and violence to exercise control over the most vulnerable in our society.

Advertisement

"We, along with our partner organisations, are committed to tackling such criminal activities – from money-lending to drug-dealing – and their harrowing effects.”

From left: Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Hill, Head of Organised Crime Branch; Rodney McCurley, Northern Ireland Hospice Trustee; and Detective Chief Inspector Avine Kelly.

Advertisement

He continued: “We had a heartening opportunity to turn something negative, in the form of assets linked with crime, into something really positive. Through the auction of two cars, which were seized in Belfast and linked to criminality, we’ve raised £1,504 that we have been able to provide to the Children’s Hospice, as a chosen charity.”

To find out more about the work of the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice go to www.nihospice.org

Advertisement