The countdown is on to this year’s Big Country Night charity event organised by the Birches Vintage and Classic Car Club.

Once again this popular night will raise funds for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, with the event having raised tens of thousands of pounds down the years.

The Seagoe Hotel in Portadown will be the venue for the Big Country Night on Saturday, March 8 with the entertainment kicking off at 8pm sharp.

It promises to be a great night out for country music fans with a brilliant line-up of musical talent including backing band Country Features. Also taking to the stage will be country artistes Katie McPartlan, Paul Donnelly, Bonnie Stewart, Eify Neill and Sinead McLaughlin.

With lots of big prizes up for grabs on the night, this is one event country music enthusiasts won’t want to miss!

Tickets cost £10, available from John on 07733 417540, or you can pay at the door.