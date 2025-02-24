Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice to benefit from Birches Vintage Club's country night in Portadown's Seagoe Hotel
Once again this popular night will raise funds for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, with the event having raised tens of thousands of pounds down the years.
The Seagoe Hotel in Portadown will be the venue for the Big Country Night on Saturday, March 8 with the entertainment kicking off at 8pm sharp.
It promises to be a great night out for country music fans with a brilliant line-up of musical talent including backing band Country Features. Also taking to the stage will be country artistes Katie McPartlan, Paul Donnelly, Bonnie Stewart, Eify Neill and Sinead McLaughlin.
With lots of big prizes up for grabs on the night, this is one event country music enthusiasts won’t want to miss!
Tickets cost £10, available from John on 07733 417540, or you can pay at the door.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.